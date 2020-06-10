All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1885 Shallot Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1885 Shallot Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1885 Shallot Cir

1885 Shallot Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1885 Shallot Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Lafayette home with lots of upgrades! The main level includes living room with natural lighting. The kitchen has an eat in kitchen area, new cabinets, marble counter tops, new sink, fridge, stove and dishwasher. The main floor also has a larger master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and a beautiful 3/4 bathroom/laundry room combination. There are washer and dryer hook-ups only. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. It is newly renovated with new carpet, paint and appliances. The exterior of the home includes a one car garage, great deck for entertaining, RV parking and a dog run. The property backs to open space, close to shopping and restaurants, close to schools, easy access to Boulder and Erie. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Shallot Cir have any available units?
1885 Shallot Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1885 Shallot Cir have?
Some of 1885 Shallot Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Shallot Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Shallot Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Shallot Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1885 Shallot Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1885 Shallot Cir offers parking.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 Shallot Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir have a pool?
No, 1885 Shallot Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir have accessible units?
No, 1885 Shallot Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 Shallot Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Shallot Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Shallot Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette Apartments with Balconies
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College