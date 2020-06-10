1885 Shallot Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Lafayette home with lots of upgrades! The main level includes living room with natural lighting. The kitchen has an eat in kitchen area, new cabinets, marble counter tops, new sink, fridge, stove and dishwasher. The main floor also has a larger master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and a beautiful 3/4 bathroom/laundry room combination. There are washer and dryer hook-ups only. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. It is newly renovated with new carpet, paint and appliances. The exterior of the home includes a one car garage, great deck for entertaining, RV parking and a dog run. The property backs to open space, close to shopping and restaurants, close to schools, easy access to Boulder and Erie. MUST SEE!!