All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1855 Icarus Drive Unit F

1855 Icarus Drive · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit. In addition, a large exterior storage closet. All appliances included. Galley kitchen with a bar-height counter overlooking the separate dining area. Retro free-standing wood-burning fireplace for cozy ambiance in the cold winter months. Close to public transportation, open space, shops, and restaurants. Pets negotiable w/ a pet deposit.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/s45eq7oftnf6yax/1855%20Icarus%20Video.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE5829112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have any available units?
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does offer parking.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have a pool?
No, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have accessible units?
No, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1855 Icarus Drive Unit F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity