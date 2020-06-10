All apartments in Lafayette
1807 Lydia Drive
1807 Lydia Drive

1807 Lydia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Lydia Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfcae140c6 ---- *** SHOWINGS BEGIN AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STARTING ON TUESDAY, MAY 28TH @ 3PM**** This 1820-SF townhouse in Lafayette will be available the first week of July! Offers 3 bedrooms, bathrooms on every level, casual family room with fireplace, fenced in area perfect for entertaining family and friends, partially-finished basement perfect for additional storage, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, 1 car garage with carport, and updates that include; new paint, countertops, and laminate hardwood floors. Plus, a location that is steps away from public transportation and within highly rated BVSD schools. **** SHOWINGS BEGIN AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STARTING ON TUESDAY, MAY 28TH @ 3PM**** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Lydia Drive have any available units?
1807 Lydia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1807 Lydia Drive have?
Some of 1807 Lydia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Lydia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Lydia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Lydia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Lydia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Lydia Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Lydia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Lydia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Lydia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Lydia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Lydia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1807 Lydia Drive has units with air conditioning.

