1807 Lydia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfcae140c6 ---- *** SHOWINGS BEGIN AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STARTING ON TUESDAY, MAY 28TH @ 3PM**** This 1820-SF townhouse in Lafayette will be available the first week of July! Offers 3 bedrooms, bathrooms on every level, casual family room with fireplace, fenced in area perfect for entertaining family and friends, partially-finished basement perfect for additional storage, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, 1 car garage with carport, and updates that include; new paint, countertops, and laminate hardwood floors. Plus, a location that is steps away from public transportation and within highly rated BVSD schools. **** SHOWINGS BEGIN AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND STARTING ON TUESDAY, MAY 28TH @ 3PM**** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)