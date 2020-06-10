All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1670 Sagrimore Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1670 Sagrimore Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1670 Sagrimore Circle

1670 Sagrimore Circle · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1670 Sagrimore Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 Sagrimore Circle · Avail. Jul 8

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1670 Sagrimore Circle Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3BR + Bonus Room Lafayette Home (Sagrimore) - This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation and .2 miles from the Coal Creek Trail!!

Recently remodeled inside, this corner lot home boasts a big fenced in back yard, living room/dining room combo, large family room with a fireplace, huge kitchen and large non-conforming bedroom.

Ask about our dog policy; sorry no cats.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4108917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have any available units?
1670 Sagrimore Circle has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have?
Some of 1670 Sagrimore Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Sagrimore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Sagrimore Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Sagrimore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 Sagrimore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle offer parking?
No, 1670 Sagrimore Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Sagrimore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have a pool?
No, 1670 Sagrimore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have accessible units?
No, 1670 Sagrimore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 Sagrimore Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Sagrimore Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1670 Sagrimore Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1670 Sagrimore Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity