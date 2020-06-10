Amenities

1670 Sagrimore Circle Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3BR + Bonus Room Lafayette Home (Sagrimore) - This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation and .2 miles from the Coal Creek Trail!!



Recently remodeled inside, this corner lot home boasts a big fenced in back yard, living room/dining room combo, large family room with a fireplace, huge kitchen and large non-conforming bedroom.



Ask about our dog policy; sorry no cats.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



(RLNE4108917)