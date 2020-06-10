Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground basketball court

1507 Seneca Circle #133 Available 03/01/20 Three Bedroom Townhome With Attached Garage Available In Lafayette - Two story townhouse located in Lafayette. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with one car attached garage and finished basement. Charming kitchen with oak cabinets and a breakfast bar. Private fenced-in backyard with large patio and sprinkler system. Easy access to Coal Creek Trail, tennis courts, open space, shopping centers, schools and Neighborhood Park. Nearby access to primary commuter routes.



