Lafayette, CO
1507 Seneca Circle #133
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1507 Seneca Circle #133

1507 Seneca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Seneca Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
1507 Seneca Circle #133 Available 03/01/20 Three Bedroom Townhome With Attached Garage Available In Lafayette - Two story townhouse located in Lafayette. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with one car attached garage and finished basement. Charming kitchen with oak cabinets and a breakfast bar. Private fenced-in backyard with large patio and sprinkler system. Easy access to Coal Creek Trail, tennis courts, open space, shopping centers, schools and Neighborhood Park. Nearby access to primary commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

