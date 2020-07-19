All apartments in Lafayette
1410 Harvest Drive
1410 Harvest Drive

1410 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Harvest Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful townhouse in Annas Farm which is conveniently located in Lafayette. Property manager lives in Boulder and is looking for new tenants who would sign a 1-year lease. The first and second floors are approximately 1400 square feet total, and there is a 600 square foot partially finished basement which adds up to the ~2070 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, forced air heat, whole house fan (no AC), gas fireplace, gas range, newer appliances (all appliances included), attached 2-car garage. No HOA fee, owner pays for that. Mountain views from the master bedroom.

The location couldnt be better. Annas Farm is near the intersection of 287 and baseline, and there is a super Walmart right next to the neighborhood, in addition to several stores & restaurants, public library, and not far from the hospital (4 miles).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

