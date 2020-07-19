1410 Harvest Drive

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in Annas Farm which is conveniently located in Lafayette. Property manager lives in Boulder and is looking for new tenants who would sign a 1-year lease. The first and second floors are approximately 1400 square feet total, and there is a 600 square foot partially finished basement which adds up to the ~2070 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, forced air heat, whole house fan (no AC), gas fireplace, gas range, newer appliances (all appliances included), attached 2-car garage. No HOA fee, owner pays for that. Mountain views from the master bedroom.



The location couldnt be better. Annas Farm is near the intersection of 287 and baseline, and there is a super Walmart right next to the neighborhood, in addition to several stores & restaurants, public library, and not far from the hospital (4 miles).