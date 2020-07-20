Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

136 Salina St. Available 04/01/19 Adorable 2 bed 2.5 bath Single Family Home in Lafayette Available April 1st - Beautiful, quaint property nestled on a quite street in Lafayette's Greenlee Park neighborhood. This property opens up with hardwood flooring throughout the main level. A den or office space right at the entrance of the property, perfect for someone who works from home. Down the main hall enter the recently remodeled kitchen which is open to the dinning room and the living space and features high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts beautiful counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island space for eating or cooking.



The master bedroom is off the main living space with it's own bathroom with separate bath and shower and a large walk in closet. Up the stairs at the top of the landing it a loft area a second full bathroom and the second bedroom. Lots of windows throughout the property makes for a beautifully bright home.



Local schools include: Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High.



Rent is $1945 through June 30, 2019 - will be $1995 for up to 12 months after that date - lease term negotiable



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369



No Pets Allowed



