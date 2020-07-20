All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 136 Salina St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
136 Salina St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

136 Salina St.

136 Salina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

136 Salina Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
136 Salina St. Available 04/01/19 Adorable 2 bed 2.5 bath Single Family Home in Lafayette Available April 1st - Beautiful, quaint property nestled on a quite street in Lafayette's Greenlee Park neighborhood. This property opens up with hardwood flooring throughout the main level. A den or office space right at the entrance of the property, perfect for someone who works from home. Down the main hall enter the recently remodeled kitchen which is open to the dinning room and the living space and features high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts beautiful counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island space for eating or cooking.

The master bedroom is off the main living space with it's own bathroom with separate bath and shower and a large walk in closet. Up the stairs at the top of the landing it a loft area a second full bathroom and the second bedroom. Lots of windows throughout the property makes for a beautifully bright home.

Local schools include: Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High.

Rent is $1945 through June 30, 2019 - will be $1995 for up to 12 months after that date - lease term negotiable

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2969289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Salina St. have any available units?
136 Salina St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 136 Salina St. have?
Some of 136 Salina St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Salina St. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Salina St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Salina St. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Salina St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 136 Salina St. offer parking?
No, 136 Salina St. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Salina St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Salina St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Salina St. have a pool?
No, 136 Salina St. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Salina St. have accessible units?
No, 136 Salina St. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Salina St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Salina St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Salina St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Salina St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette Apartments with Balconies
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College