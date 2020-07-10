All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 131 Rowena Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
131 Rowena Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

131 Rowena Place

131 Rowena Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Rowena Place, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
131 Rowena Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Spacious, 4 BED/ 3.5 BATH in Lafayette Available: - This beautiful, spacious townhome is full of natural light, loads of storage, and boasts an updated kitchen. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a bathroom are found on the top floor. Bi-level main floor includes a living room with large windows and vaulted ceilings, half bath, as well as a dining room, two-sided fireplace, open feel kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and additional living space. On the basement level, you will find a bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer and the fourth bedroom that still offers plenty of light This home has an attached 2 car garage with an extra garage refrigerator/freezer. Fenced in front patio space with an additional second level balcony off the kitchen in the rear of the home. Pets negotiable w/ pet deposit.

The location of this townhome can't be beaten! Located in a quiet neighborhood only 2.5 miles from Old Town Louisville and 2 miles from Old Town Lafayette. Just a short 3 block walk to Waneka Lake offers paths for walking, running, and biking, a fishing area, canoe, and paddle-boat rentals, playgrounds, and more!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5lxl38yj38julwz/131%20Rowena.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE4234417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Rowena Place have any available units?
131 Rowena Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 131 Rowena Place have?
Some of 131 Rowena Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Rowena Place currently offering any rent specials?
131 Rowena Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Rowena Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Rowena Place is pet friendly.
Does 131 Rowena Place offer parking?
Yes, 131 Rowena Place offers parking.
Does 131 Rowena Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Rowena Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Rowena Place have a pool?
No, 131 Rowena Place does not have a pool.
Does 131 Rowena Place have accessible units?
No, 131 Rowena Place does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Rowena Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Rowena Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Rowena Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Rowena Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette Apartments with Balcony
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College