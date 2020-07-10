Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

131 Rowena Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Spacious, 4 BED/ 3.5 BATH in Lafayette Available: - This beautiful, spacious townhome is full of natural light, loads of storage, and boasts an updated kitchen. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a bathroom are found on the top floor. Bi-level main floor includes a living room with large windows and vaulted ceilings, half bath, as well as a dining room, two-sided fireplace, open feel kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and additional living space. On the basement level, you will find a bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer and the fourth bedroom that still offers plenty of light This home has an attached 2 car garage with an extra garage refrigerator/freezer. Fenced in front patio space with an additional second level balcony off the kitchen in the rear of the home. Pets negotiable w/ pet deposit.



The location of this townhome can't be beaten! Located in a quiet neighborhood only 2.5 miles from Old Town Louisville and 2 miles from Old Town Lafayette. Just a short 3 block walk to Waneka Lake offers paths for walking, running, and biking, a fishing area, canoe, and paddle-boat rentals, playgrounds, and more!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5lxl38yj38julwz/131%20Rowena.mp4?dl=0



(RLNE4234417)