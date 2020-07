Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Schedule a showing with a great priced and great location of a home! This 2 bed 1 bathroom has all the space you'll need for your activities. Conveniently located just off of HWY 287 getting to where you need should be a cinch! Also has a bus stop right out side. Tenant only pays electric and gas! Accepting housing vouchers. Credit and background check required. Damage deposit of $1350 due at signing.