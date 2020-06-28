All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1131 Milo Circle Unit B

1131 Milo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Lafayette 2 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now - Don't miss this great 2 bedroom Townhome available immediately in Lafayette.
The Townhome is 3 stories with bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living space and kitchen on the main floor, and a basement with tons of space for storage and laundry.
Thoughtful details such as the wood-burning fireplace and granite countertops make this an inviting home. The back patio provides a sweet outdoor living space with privacy and a trellis of grapes.
.
The Townhome is located just northwest of 287 and South Boulder Road. This neighborhood is right off the direct bus line to Downtown Boulder making an easy commute to CU and surrounding areas.
It's a great location for the commuter needing access to 287, I36 and I25. It's also a great location for kids attending Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle and Centaurus High School. All 3 schools are walking and biking distance.
The Townhome is only a few blocks from the overpass for cars and pedestrians who desire direct access to downtown Lafayette's Main Street.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have any available units?
1131 Milo Circle Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have?
Some of 1131 Milo Circle Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Milo Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Milo Circle Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Milo Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B offers parking.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B has a pool.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Milo Circle Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Milo Circle Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
