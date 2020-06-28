1131 Milo Circle Unit B

Amenities

Beautiful Lafayette 2 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now - Don't miss this great 2 bedroom Townhome available immediately in Lafayette.

The Townhome is 3 stories with bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living space and kitchen on the main floor, and a basement with tons of space for storage and laundry.

Thoughtful details such as the wood-burning fireplace and granite countertops make this an inviting home. The back patio provides a sweet outdoor living space with privacy and a trellis of grapes.

The Townhome is located just northwest of 287 and South Boulder Road. This neighborhood is right off the direct bus line to Downtown Boulder making an easy commute to CU and surrounding areas.

It's a great location for the commuter needing access to 287, I36 and I25. It's also a great location for kids attending Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle and Centaurus High School. All 3 schools are walking and biking distance.

The Townhome is only a few blocks from the overpass for cars and pedestrians who desire direct access to downtown Lafayette's Main Street.



No Pets Allowed



