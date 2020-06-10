1125 Sir Galahad Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver. The unit offers a nice open living area on the main floor, fenced-in patio, two bedrooms upstairs, and washer-dryer in-unit. Pets Allowed. (Please note photos may be of a similar unit in the building, actual layout and finishes may vary slightly)



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Landscaping (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Shared Common Parking

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.