All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1125 Sir Galahad Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:58 PM

1125 Sir Galahad Drive

1125 Sir Galahad Drive · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver. The unit offers a nice open living area on the main floor, fenced-in patio, two bedrooms upstairs, and washer-dryer in-unit. Pets Allowed. (Please note photos may be of a similar unit in the building, actual layout and finishes may vary slightly)

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Landscaping (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Shared Common Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have any available units?
1125 Sir Galahad Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have?
Some of 1125 Sir Galahad Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Sir Galahad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Sir Galahad Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Sir Galahad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive does offer parking.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have a pool?
No, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Sir Galahad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Sir Galahad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1125 Sir Galahad Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity