1105 Bacchus Dr. #D
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1105 Bacchus Dr. #D

1105 Bacchus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Bacchus Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
parking
garage
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Louisville Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This spacious condo has been slightly updated with new carpet, kitchen appliances and blinds. Lots of natural light when you open the blinds. Beautiful, organic wrap around deck for relaxing and entertaining with colorful courtyard view. Washer and dryer hook ups in laundry with additional storage area. One car garage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric in addition to rent. One dog may be negotiable with $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have any available units?
1105 Bacchus Dr. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have?
Some of 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Bacchus Dr. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D offers parking.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have a pool?
No, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have accessible units?
No, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Bacchus Dr. #D does not have units with air conditioning.

