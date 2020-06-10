1105 Bacchus Dr. #D

Amenities

Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Louisville Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This spacious condo has been slightly updated with new carpet, kitchen appliances and blinds. Lots of natural light when you open the blinds. Beautiful, organic wrap around deck for relaxing and entertaining with colorful courtyard view. Washer and dryer hook ups in laundry with additional storage area. One car garage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric in addition to rent. One dog may be negotiable with $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



