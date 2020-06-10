All apartments in Lafayette
Lafayette, CO
1090 Milo Circle Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1090 Milo Circle Unit A

1090 Milo Circle · (303) 768-8255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1090 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1090 Milo Circle Unit A · Avail. Sep 11

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1090 Milo Circle Unit A Available 09/11/20 Three bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lafayette - Available September 11th! - Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement. The kitchen has an open floor plan with two large pantries and all major appliances. A private master bedroom is the highlight of this property with an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet and beautiful Southern exposure. The third bedroom is located in the spacious finished basement with walkout access to the garden level. This property also features a washer and dryer for your convenience. Outside you will find a large deck to enjoy a Colorado sunset, and a fenced in yard for your furry friend to play. Relax in the community pool to cool off on Colorado’s hot summer days! You will love the location as it sits just minutes from Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, Front Range Brewing Co. and several other shops and restaurants. The commute is simple with nearby bus lines, and access to Hwy 287. This property will be available soon, do not miss out! No Students, sorry.

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community Pool
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Assigned parking spots
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: Max of 4 people if unrelated

Property will be vacant August 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5659326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have any available units?
1090 Milo Circle Unit A has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have?
Some of 1090 Milo Circle Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Milo Circle Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Milo Circle Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Milo Circle Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A offers parking.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A has a pool.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Milo Circle Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Milo Circle Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
