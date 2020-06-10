Amenities

1090 Milo Circle Unit A Available 09/11/20 Three bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lafayette - Available September 11th! - Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement. The kitchen has an open floor plan with two large pantries and all major appliances. A private master bedroom is the highlight of this property with an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet and beautiful Southern exposure. The third bedroom is located in the spacious finished basement with walkout access to the garden level. This property also features a washer and dryer for your convenience. Outside you will find a large deck to enjoy a Colorado sunset, and a fenced in yard for your furry friend to play. Relax in the community pool to cool off on Colorado’s hot summer days! You will love the location as it sits just minutes from Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, Front Range Brewing Co. and several other shops and restaurants. The commute is simple with nearby bus lines, and access to Hwy 287. This property will be available soon, do not miss out! No Students, sorry.



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community Pool

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Assigned parking spots

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Occupancy: Max of 4 people if unrelated



Property will be vacant August 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



