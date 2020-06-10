All apartments in Lafayette
1090 Milo Circle

1090 Milo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 10th, 2020, or up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement. The kitchen has an open floor plan with two large pantries and all major appliances. A private master bedroom is the highlight of this property with an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet and beautiful Southern exposure. The third bedroom is located in the spacious finished basement with walkout access to the garden level. This property also features a washer and dryer for your convenience. Outside you will find a large deck to enjoy a Colorado sunset, and a fenced in yard for your furry friend to play. Relax in the community pool to cool off on Colorado’s hot summer days! You will love the location as it sits just minutes from Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, Front Range Brewing Co. and several other shops and restaurants. The commute is simple with nearby bus lines, and access to Hwy 287. This property will be available soon, do not miss out!

NO STUDENTS
Pets - Ok
Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash, Stormwater
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Off-street
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Amenities - Pool

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Milo Circle have any available units?
1090 Milo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1090 Milo Circle have?
Some of 1090 Milo Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Milo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Milo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Milo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Milo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle offers parking.
Does 1090 Milo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Milo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1090 Milo Circle has a pool.
Does 1090 Milo Circle have accessible units?
No, 1090 Milo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Milo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Milo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Milo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Milo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

