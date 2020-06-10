1090 Milo Circle

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 10th, 2020, or up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a finished basement. The kitchen has an open floor plan with two large pantries and all major appliances. A private master bedroom is the highlight of this property with an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet and beautiful Southern exposure. The third bedroom is located in the spacious finished basement with walkout access to the garden level. This property also features a washer and dryer for your convenience. Outside you will find a large deck to enjoy a Colorado sunset, and a fenced in yard for your furry friend to play. Relax in the community pool to cool off on Colorado’s hot summer days! You will love the location as it sits just minutes from Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, Front Range Brewing Co. and several other shops and restaurants. The commute is simple with nearby bus lines, and access to Hwy 287. This property will be available soon, do not miss out!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 6/10/20



