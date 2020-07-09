Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1000 Harrison Drive Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH HOME IN LAFAYETTE - This 4 bedroom / 3 bath unfurnished 1,736 sqft home is located in Lafayette with excellent access to the RTD, downtown Lafayette, shops, trails, and the local rec center. The home features an updated kitchen with newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space, laundry, and large bedrooms that feature plenty of natural light. Newly remodeled bathrooms, as well as an additional room on the lower level, that serves as a great office featuring a cozy fireplace. The lower level also offers plenty of built-in shelving and storage. New AC and new roof! The backyard has been landscaped and is a wonderful place to entertain guests, relax, and enjoy the irrigated raised garden. There is also a storage shed and sandbox in the backyard as well. Dogs negotiable with a pet deposit - small dogs only.



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 - this won't last long! In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



No Cats Allowed



