Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1000 Harrison Drive

1000 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Harrison Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1000 Harrison Drive Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATH HOME IN LAFAYETTE - This 4 bedroom / 3 bath unfurnished 1,736 sqft home is located in Lafayette with excellent access to the RTD, downtown Lafayette, shops, trails, and the local rec center. The home features an updated kitchen with newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space, laundry, and large bedrooms that feature plenty of natural light. Newly remodeled bathrooms, as well as an additional room on the lower level, that serves as a great office featuring a cozy fireplace. The lower level also offers plenty of built-in shelving and storage. New AC and new roof! The backyard has been landscaped and is a wonderful place to entertain guests, relax, and enjoy the irrigated raised garden. There is also a storage shed and sandbox in the backyard as well. Dogs negotiable with a pet deposit - small dogs only.

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 - this won't last long! In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g8byxfxm1d4wuaw/1000%20Harrison%20Video%20Tour.mp4?dl=0

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5771844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Harrison Drive have any available units?
1000 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1000 Harrison Drive have?
Some of 1000 Harrison Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Harrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Harrison Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Harrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Harrison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Harrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Harrison Drive has units with air conditioning.

