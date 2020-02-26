All apartments in Ken Caryl
9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D
9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D

9661 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9661 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath Dakota Station Condo, parking in front of unit. Dogs ok, $400 refundable pet deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have any available units?
9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have?
Some of 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D offers parking.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 9661 W Chatfield Ave Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
