Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

267 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO

Finding an apartment in Ken Caryl that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
7168 S. Owens St
7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2133 sqft
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Chatfield Bluffs
1 Unit Available
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marston
26 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Governors Ranch
20 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4
8317 S Reed St, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
838 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chatfield Bluffs East
1 Unit Available
6837 W Rockland Place
6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1462 sqft
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayside Meadows
1 Unit Available
7484 West Laurel Ave
7484 West Laurel Avenue, Columbine, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,997
3014 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7484 W. Laurel Ave - Property Id: 274390 This great home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished walkout basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Columbine West
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Mountain
20 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,493
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Academy Park
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ken Caryl, CO

Finding an apartment in Ken Caryl that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

