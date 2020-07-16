All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 9565 W Hinsdale Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9565 W Hinsdale Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

9565 W Hinsdale Pl

9565 West Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Stony Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9565 West Hinsdale Place, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience. 2nd bedroom and full bath on main floor. Entire upper floor is a private 2nd en-suite master bedroom, ideal for extended family or Air BnB. Large open kitchen has breakfast nook, pass through opening to dining room, and opens to patio adjacent to the greenbelt which is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or evening BBQ. Open light and bright floor plan, vaulted ceilings, towering window wall and skylights provide ample natural light. Natural all wood interior doors and trim. Nicely finished basement has large media room, full bathroom, and non-conforming bedroom or office. Beautiful mature landscaping and trees. 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms have private en-suite full bathrooms 2 car attached garage is wider than typical, extra parking in driveway. New windows, new front door and sidelights, new carpet, new water heater, new energy efficient living room ceiling fan, newer furnace. HOA installed new roof in the last 6 months. Near shopping and restaurants, several parks, and Meadows Golf Club. Easy access everywhere via Kipling and C-470. You'll love living here!Wonderful Littleton location and neighborhood. Lots of parks, recreation centers, and outdoor recreation. Near excellent shopping and Chatfield Reservoir. Easy access to the Mountains, DTC, DIA, Historic Old Littleton, and Downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have any available units?
9565 W Hinsdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have?
Some of 9565 W Hinsdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9565 W Hinsdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9565 W Hinsdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9565 W Hinsdale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl offers parking.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have a pool?
No, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9565 W Hinsdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9565 W Hinsdale Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl 3 Bedrooms
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments
Ken Caryl Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stony Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs