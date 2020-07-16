9565 W Hinsdale Pl

Amenities

RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience. 2nd bedroom and full bath on main floor. Entire upper floor is a private 2nd en-suite master bedroom, ideal for extended family or Air BnB. Large open kitchen has breakfast nook, pass through opening to dining room, and opens to patio adjacent to the greenbelt which is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or evening BBQ. Open light and bright floor plan, vaulted ceilings, towering window wall and skylights provide ample natural light. Natural all wood interior doors and trim. Nicely finished basement has large media room, full bathroom, and non-conforming bedroom or office. Beautiful mature landscaping and trees. 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms have private en-suite full bathrooms 2 car attached garage is wider than typical, extra parking in driveway. New windows, new front door and sidelights, new carpet, new water heater, new energy efficient living room ceiling fan, newer furnace. HOA installed new roof in the last 6 months. Near shopping and restaurants, several parks, and Meadows Golf Club. Easy access everywhere via Kipling and C-470. You'll love living here!Wonderful Littleton location and neighborhood. Lots of parks, recreation centers, and outdoor recreation. Near excellent shopping and Chatfield Reservoir. Easy access to the Mountains, DTC, DIA, Historic Old Littleton, and Downtown Denver.