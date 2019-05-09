9431 W Elmhurst Dr

Amenities
Year Built: 1983
Sq Footage: 1256 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathsrooms: 1.5 Bath
Parking: 1.5 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
min (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: PETS OK, $250 Pet Fee for up to 2 pets. $35 pent rent for additional pets.
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: House
DESCRIPTION
Welcome home to this open and airy home in Littileton. Vaulted ceilings and Skylights welcome you and your guests. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, Central A/C, Washer and Dryer and low maintenance backyard.
LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer.
LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8
(RLNE4850584)