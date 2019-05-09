9431 W Elmhurst Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Year Built: 1983

Sq Footage: 1256 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathsrooms: 1.5 Bath

Parking: 1.5 Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: PETS OK, $250 Pet Fee for up to 2 pets. $35 pent rent for additional pets.

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: House



DESCRIPTION



Welcome home to this open and airy home in Littileton. Vaulted ceilings and Skylights welcome you and your guests. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, Central A/C, Washer and Dryer and low maintenance backyard.



LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8



