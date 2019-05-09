All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

9431 W Elmhurst Dr

9431 West Elmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9431 West Elmhurst Drive, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Dakota Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Year Built: 1983
Sq Footage: 1256 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathsrooms: 1.5 Bath
Parking: 1.5 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
min (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: PETS OK, $250 Pet Fee for up to 2 pets. $35 pent rent for additional pets.
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: House

DESCRIPTION

Welcome home to this open and airy home in Littileton. Vaulted ceilings and Skylights welcome you and your guests. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, Central A/C, Washer and Dryer and low maintenance backyard.

LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

(RLNE4850584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have any available units?
9431 W Elmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have?
Some of 9431 W Elmhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 W Elmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9431 W Elmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 W Elmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 W Elmhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9431 W Elmhurst Dr has units with air conditioning.
