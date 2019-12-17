9377 W Nichols Pl

Amenities
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, split level home is situated on a corner lot in the Ken Caryl neighborhood of Littleton. It features a living room with hardwood floors and an open kitchen with appliances on the main level. The lower level family room comes with a fireplace and is near the third bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry hookups. Two beds and a full bath on the upper level. The exterior of the home offers a two-car attached garage plus an attached workshop or extra storage, a fenced yard and a back deck. Other home features include vaulted ceilings, skylights, and gas central heat and air conditioning. A small dog would be considered with additional deposit and fees. Sorry, no cats.
Features at glance:
-Central gas heat and A/C
-Wood floors
-Carpet floors
-Tile floors
-Deck
-Tile countertops
-Two car garage
-Fenced
-Fireplace
-Ceiling fan
-Vaulted ceilings
-Skylight
-Three bedrooms
-Two baths
-Approximately 1246 square feet per public records
-Year built 1983
Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Garbage disposal
Leasing information:
Contract type: Lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: None
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water and all others
Pets:
-Dogs under 30 lbs ok with a non-refundable $250 pet fee, $500 deposit and $50 pet rent per animal
Nearby schools in Littleton
-Mortensen Elementary
-Falcon Bluffs
-Chatfield High
-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com
Equal Housing Opportunity
No Cats Allowed
