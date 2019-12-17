9377 W Nichols Pl

Amenities

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, split level home is situated on a corner lot in the Ken Caryl neighborhood of Littleton. It features a living room with hardwood floors and an open kitchen with appliances on the main level. The lower level family room comes with a fireplace and is near the third bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry hookups. Two beds and a full bath on the upper level. The exterior of the home offers a two-car attached garage plus an attached workshop or extra storage, a fenced yard and a back deck. Other home features include vaulted ceilings, skylights, and gas central heat and air conditioning. A small dog would be considered with additional deposit and fees. Sorry, no cats.



Features at glance:

-Central gas heat and A/C

-Wood floors

-Carpet floors

-Tile floors

-Deck

-Tile countertops

-Two car garage

-Fenced

-Fireplace

-Ceiling fan

-Vaulted ceilings

-Skylight

-Three bedrooms

-Two baths

-Approximately 1246 square feet per public records

-Year built 1983



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Garbage disposal



Leasing information:

Contract type: Lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: None

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water and all others



Pets:

-Dogs under 30 lbs ok with a non-refundable $250 pet fee, $500 deposit and $50 pet rent per animal



Nearby schools in Littleton

-Mortensen Elementary

-Falcon Bluffs

-Chatfield High



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



