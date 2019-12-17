All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

9377 W Nichols Pl

9377 West Nichols Place · No Longer Available
Location

9377 West Nichols Place, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Dakota Station

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Littleton Home with Garage and Workshop! - Tri Home Life, LLC Call 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1133330?source=marketing

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, split level home is situated on a corner lot in the Ken Caryl neighborhood of Littleton. It features a living room with hardwood floors and an open kitchen with appliances on the main level. The lower level family room comes with a fireplace and is near the third bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry hookups. Two beds and a full bath on the upper level. The exterior of the home offers a two-car attached garage plus an attached workshop or extra storage, a fenced yard and a back deck. Other home features include vaulted ceilings, skylights, and gas central heat and air conditioning. A small dog would be considered with additional deposit and fees. Sorry, no cats.

Features at glance:
-Central gas heat and A/C
-Wood floors
-Carpet floors
-Tile floors
-Deck
-Tile countertops
-Two car garage
-Fenced
-Fireplace
-Ceiling fan
-Vaulted ceilings
-Skylight
-Three bedrooms
-Two baths
-Approximately 1246 square feet per public records
-Year built 1983

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Garbage disposal

Leasing information:
Contract type: Lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: None
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water and all others

Pets:
-Dogs under 30 lbs ok with a non-refundable $250 pet fee, $500 deposit and $50 pet rent per animal

Nearby schools in Littleton
-Mortensen Elementary
-Falcon Bluffs
-Chatfield High

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3896838)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have any available units?
9377 W Nichols Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9377 W Nichols Pl have?
Some of 9377 W Nichols Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9377 W Nichols Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9377 W Nichols Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9377 W Nichols Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9377 W Nichols Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9377 W Nichols Pl offers parking.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9377 W Nichols Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have a pool?
No, 9377 W Nichols Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have accessible units?
No, 9377 W Nichols Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9377 W Nichols Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9377 W Nichols Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9377 W Nichols Pl has units with air conditioning.

