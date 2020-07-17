All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 9108 West Plymouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9108 West Plymouth Avenue

9108 West Plymouth Avenue · (303) 434-8313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Stony Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837

Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet. The 2nd story loft is perfect for a home office with built in book case. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. All new kitchen and appliances with nook in bay window facing common area. Back yard with wood privacy fence and brick paver patio. 1-car garage with automatic opener. Lots of storage areas in garage, loft, & crawl space. Laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer. Wood burning fire place in Living Room. Townhome is an end unit and no one is living above you. HOA fees and trash service are included. Utilities are not included. Adjacent to lots of open space and trails, close to Chatfield. Located off of W. Coal Mine Ave. between S. Kipling St. & S. Wadsworth Blvd. -More pictures to come!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9108-west-plymouth-avenue-littleton-co/242837
Property Id 242837

(RLNE5951709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have any available units?
9108 West Plymouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have?
Some of 9108 West Plymouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 West Plymouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9108 West Plymouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 West Plymouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9108 West Plymouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9108 West Plymouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9108 West Plymouth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl 3 Bedrooms
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments
Ken Caryl Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stony Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity