Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

8878 W Plymouth Ave

8878 West Plymouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8878 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 10/07/2019

9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!

A GREAT OPPORTUNITY IN STONY CREEK! THIS IS A RANCH STYLE HOME WITH A LOFT. NEWER WOOD FLOORS, NEW A/C, NEW TILE, NEWER ROOF, FRESHLY CEMENTED DRIVEWAY, NEWER INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEWER LANDSCAPING, AND NEWER FENCE. PERFECT YARD FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND RELAXATION. THIS IS A PERFECT OPPORTUNITY AT A GREAT PRICE.

Details:
2BR/2BA
988 Square Feet
Non-conforming Third Bedroom or Office/Loft Space
Open Concept Kitchen and Living Room
Stainless Steel Appliances
Bar Top - Great for Entertaining!
Cozy Fireplace
Beautiful French Doors Opening to Backyard
Huge Enclosed Yard with Plush Grass
Vaulted Ceilings
Designer Tile
Large Closets with Ample Storage
Attached 1 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric & Cable/Internet ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent!

$1,795 Rent/month - $1,795 Security Deposit

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pounds max)

For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

