8878 W Plymouth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAIL 10/07/2019



9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!



A GREAT OPPORTUNITY IN STONY CREEK! THIS IS A RANCH STYLE HOME WITH A LOFT. NEWER WOOD FLOORS, NEW A/C, NEW TILE, NEWER ROOF, FRESHLY CEMENTED DRIVEWAY, NEWER INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEWER LANDSCAPING, AND NEWER FENCE. PERFECT YARD FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND RELAXATION. THIS IS A PERFECT OPPORTUNITY AT A GREAT PRICE.



Details:

2BR/2BA

988 Square Feet

Non-conforming Third Bedroom or Office/Loft Space

Open Concept Kitchen and Living Room

Stainless Steel Appliances

Bar Top - Great for Entertaining!

Cozy Fireplace

Beautiful French Doors Opening to Backyard

Huge Enclosed Yard with Plush Grass

Vaulted Ceilings

Designer Tile

Large Closets with Ample Storage

Attached 1 Car Garage

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric & Cable/Internet ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent!



$1,795 Rent/month - $1,795 Security Deposit



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pounds max)



For Showings, call or text Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.