8828 W Plymouth Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

8828 W Plymouth Ave

8828 West Plymouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8828 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Renovated 3 Bedroom Stony Creek Townhome - Move in ready! More photos coming...

Renovated Stony Creek Townhome: Features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a separate dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, with ceramic tile in the entryway, bathroom and kitchen. New paint throughout, new vinyl windows, new carpeting, new washer & dryer, new furnace and air conditioner, and new water heater. One-car garage and fenced backyard with deck and six foot privacy fence. Very desirable neighborhood. HOA fee paid by the landlord and covers, water, trash, sewer, exterior paint, roofing, and common area maintenance. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, internet, cable and any other amenities not covered by HOA/landlord.

Dog(s) negotiable. No smoking. No marijuana.

With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have any available units?
8828 W Plymouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have?
Some of 8828 W Plymouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 W Plymouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8828 W Plymouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 W Plymouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8828 W Plymouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8828 W Plymouth Ave offers parking.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8828 W Plymouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have a pool?
No, 8828 W Plymouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 8828 W Plymouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8828 W Plymouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8828 W Plymouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8828 W Plymouth Ave has units with air conditioning.

