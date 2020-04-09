8828 W Plymouth Ave

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Stony Creek Townhome - Move in ready! More photos coming...



Renovated Stony Creek Townhome: Features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a separate dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, with ceramic tile in the entryway, bathroom and kitchen. New paint throughout, new vinyl windows, new carpeting, new washer & dryer, new furnace and air conditioner, and new water heater. One-car garage and fenced backyard with deck and six foot privacy fence. Very desirable neighborhood. HOA fee paid by the landlord and covers, water, trash, sewer, exterior paint, roofing, and common area maintenance. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, internet, cable and any other amenities not covered by HOA/landlord.



Dog(s) negotiable. No smoking. No marijuana.



With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC



