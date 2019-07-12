Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8778 S Kipling Way Unit 302 Available 08/14/19 - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This 2 bed/2 bath Littleton location is great for you AND your furry friends. Pet-friendly and spacious inside and out, from a breezy balcony to high ceilings to an open, modern kitchen, this unit really does have everything you could want in a home with none of the hassles! Inside is flooded with natural light and offers cool A/C, a warm fireplace, and a convenient washer & dryer. The shared spaces include convenient parking, a clubhouse that's great for entertaining, and a beautiful pool so your summertime weekend plans are already made!



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com



