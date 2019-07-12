All apartments in Ken Caryl
8778 S Kipling Way Unit 302

8778 S Kipling Way · No Longer Available
Location

8778 S Kipling Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
8778 S Kipling Way Unit 302 Available 08/14/19 - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/937476?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This 2 bed/2 bath Littleton location is great for you AND your furry friends. Pet-friendly and spacious inside and out, from a breezy balcony to high ceilings to an open, modern kitchen, this unit really does have everything you could want in a home with none of the hassles! Inside is flooded with natural light and offers cool A/C, a warm fireplace, and a convenient washer & dryer. The shared spaces include convenient parking, a clubhouse that's great for entertaining, and a beautiful pool so your summertime weekend plans are already made!

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

(RLNE4993904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

