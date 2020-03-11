8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Beautiful one bedroom with attached garage - Property Id: 219283



Brand new apartment!

Brand new community!

Amazing amenities to include gym, hot tub, heated pool, outdoor entertainment areas and fireplaces!

The apartment is a one bedroom one bath with an oversized attached garage! Brand new energy efficient appliances, Nest thermostat and air filtration system. Washer and dryer INCLUDED!

Available for rent ASAP and lease lasts till April 3rd 2021. To qualify you must make 3x rent, according to rental company.

Please call or txt 2547807206 for more info and to schedule a viewing!



Rent is $1622

$2 pest control/month

$18 trash/month

Water is metered in with rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219283

