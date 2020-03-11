All apartments in Ken Caryl
8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108

8570 South Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

8570 South Oak Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80127

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Beautiful one bedroom with attached garage - Property Id: 219283

Brand new apartment!
Brand new community!
Amazing amenities to include gym, hot tub, heated pool, outdoor entertainment areas and fireplaces!
The apartment is a one bedroom one bath with an oversized attached garage! Brand new energy efficient appliances, Nest thermostat and air filtration system. Washer and dryer INCLUDED!
Available for rent ASAP and lease lasts till April 3rd 2021. To qualify you must make 3x rent, according to rental company.
Please call or txt 2547807206 for more info and to schedule a viewing!

Rent is $1622
$2 pest control/month
$18 trash/month
Water is metered in with rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219283
Property Id 219283

(RLNE5528478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have any available units?
8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have?
Some of 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 currently offering any rent specials?
8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 is pet friendly.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 offer parking?
Yes, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 offers parking.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have a pool?
Yes, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 has a pool.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have accessible units?
No, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 does not have accessible units.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8570 S Oak Circle Dr 4108 does not have units with air conditioning.
