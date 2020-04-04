All apartments in Ken Caryl
7533 S. Cottonwood Peak

7533 South Cottonwood Peak · No Longer Available
Location

7533 South Cottonwood Peak, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Ken Caryl Ranch Plains

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Elegant Ken Caryl Ranch Home - Beautiful, remodeled Ken Caryl Ranch Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath (with an additional 4th nonconforming bedroom in the basement). Large custom kitchen with natural cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, separate wine/beer refrigerator and much more. Hardwood floors on main level, with upgraded carpet in bedrooms and finished basement with wet bar. Serene backyard with large trees and deck for your personal enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Lots of storage.

With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3564339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have any available units?
7533 S. Cottonwood Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have?
Some of 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak currently offering any rent specials?
7533 S. Cottonwood Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak pet-friendly?
No, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak offer parking?
Yes, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak offers parking.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have a pool?
Yes, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak has a pool.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have accessible units?
No, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7533 S. Cottonwood Peak does not have units with air conditioning.
