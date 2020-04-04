7533 S. Cottonwood Peak

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Elegant Ken Caryl Ranch Home - Beautiful, remodeled Ken Caryl Ranch Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath (with an additional 4th nonconforming bedroom in the basement). Large custom kitchen with natural cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, separate wine/beer refrigerator and much more. Hardwood floors on main level, with upgraded carpet in bedrooms and finished basement with wet bar. Serene backyard with large trees and deck for your personal enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Lots of storage.



With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3564339)