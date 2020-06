Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with both a detached one car garage and parking permit for another spot. Updates include fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, completely new flooring everywhere, lighting fixtures, outlets (some with USB ports) and even self cleaning toilets! Washer and dryer are conveniently located within the unit itself between bedrooms.