Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

7321 S Carr Ct

7321 South Carr Court · No Longer Available
Location

7321 South Carr Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 BDR, 1 Bath house has hardwood floors and beautiful finishes throughout. With a large fenced yard, large back deck it is a great house for all 4 seasons. The ceilings are vaulted and there is tons of natural light throughout. The kitchen is large and well laid out. The bathroom is roomy with beautiful finishes. The living room and dining room are connected for a nice open floor plan. There is brand new carpet just put in the 2 bedrooms. All appliances including washer dryer on site. There is an attached 1 car garage, a large driveway and RV parking. The back deck is new and just finished, there is a gazebo to enjoy and a new walking path throughout the backyard. Convenient to everything in Littleton. This one is a gem, don't miss it. It has never been on the rental market before.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7321 S Carr Ct have any available units?
7321 S Carr Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7321 S Carr Ct have?
Some of 7321 S Carr Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7321 S Carr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7321 S Carr Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 S Carr Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7321 S Carr Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7321 S Carr Ct offers parking.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7321 S Carr Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct have a pool?
No, 7321 S Carr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct have accessible units?
No, 7321 S Carr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7321 S Carr Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7321 S Carr Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7321 S Carr Ct has units with air conditioning.
