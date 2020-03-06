7321 S Carr Ct

Amenities

This beautiful 2 BDR, 1 Bath house has hardwood floors and beautiful finishes throughout. With a large fenced yard, large back deck it is a great house for all 4 seasons. The ceilings are vaulted and there is tons of natural light throughout. The kitchen is large and well laid out. The bathroom is roomy with beautiful finishes. The living room and dining room are connected for a nice open floor plan. There is brand new carpet just put in the 2 bedrooms. All appliances including washer dryer on site. There is an attached 1 car garage, a large driveway and RV parking. The back deck is new and just finished, there is a gazebo to enjoy and a new walking path throughout the backyard. Convenient to everything in Littleton. This one is a gem, don't miss it. It has never been on the rental market before.