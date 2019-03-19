All apartments in Ken Caryl
6755 S. Independence Street

6755 South Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

6755 South Independence Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 01/01/19 Cozy, Updated 2B/2B Townhome with a Mountain View - Property Id: 37025

Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural lighting coming through paired skylights. His and hers closets. Connected master bath with a full bathtub. Second bedroom is upstairs with large sliding door closet. Carpet makes for cozy ambiance with wood-burning fireplace in main floor family room. Large, west facing walk-out deck offers beautiful view of mountains. Open, updated kitchen. Private basement that may couple as another bedroom has enclosed patio that backs to large shared green space. Updated bathroom in basement. Separate laundry room with plenty of storage space. Perimeter unit that doesn't look out onto other townhomes.

Central A/C and ceiling fans. Attic storage. Designated parking space. Nearby community swimming pool. No pet property.

Close to walking trails, Clement Park, Southwest Plaza Mall, Chatfield State Park and several other county parks. 15-minute drive to Downtown Littleton light rail station. Easy access to C-470.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37025
Property Id 37025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4570843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6755 S. Independence Street have any available units?
6755 S. Independence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 6755 S. Independence Street have?
Some of 6755 S. Independence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6755 S. Independence Street currently offering any rent specials?
6755 S. Independence Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6755 S. Independence Street pet-friendly?
No, 6755 S. Independence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street offer parking?
Yes, 6755 S. Independence Street does offer parking.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6755 S. Independence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street have a pool?
Yes, 6755 S. Independence Street has a pool.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street have accessible units?
No, 6755 S. Independence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6755 S. Independence Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6755 S. Independence Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6755 S. Independence Street has units with air conditioning.
