6755 S. Independence Street

Available 01/01/19 Cozy, Updated 2B/2B Townhome with a Mountain View - Property Id: 37025



Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural lighting coming through paired skylights. His and hers closets. Connected master bath with a full bathtub. Second bedroom is upstairs with large sliding door closet. Carpet makes for cozy ambiance with wood-burning fireplace in main floor family room. Large, west facing walk-out deck offers beautiful view of mountains. Open, updated kitchen. Private basement that may couple as another bedroom has enclosed patio that backs to large shared green space. Updated bathroom in basement. Separate laundry room with plenty of storage space. Perimeter unit that doesn't look out onto other townhomes.



Central A/C and ceiling fans. Attic storage. Designated parking space. Nearby community swimming pool. No pet property.



Close to walking trails, Clement Park, Southwest Plaza Mall, Chatfield State Park and several other county parks. 15-minute drive to Downtown Littleton light rail station. Easy access to C-470.

No Pets Allowed



