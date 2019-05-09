All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

6492 S Field Way

6492 South Field Way · No Longer Available
Location

6492 South Field Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Kipling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4BR/2BA Home available now - This updated spacious single family home has endless features which include 4BR/2BA; stainless steel appliances; fireplace; attached garage; enclosed backyard with patio and is within close proximity to schools; restaurants; stores and parks.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6492 S Field Way have any available units?
6492 S Field Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 6492 S Field Way have?
Some of 6492 S Field Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6492 S Field Way currently offering any rent specials?
6492 S Field Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6492 S Field Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6492 S Field Way is pet friendly.
Does 6492 S Field Way offer parking?
Yes, 6492 S Field Way offers parking.
Does 6492 S Field Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6492 S Field Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6492 S Field Way have a pool?
No, 6492 S Field Way does not have a pool.
Does 6492 S Field Way have accessible units?
No, 6492 S Field Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6492 S Field Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6492 S Field Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6492 S Field Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6492 S Field Way does not have units with air conditioning.
