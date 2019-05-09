6492 S Field Way

Amenities

4BR/2BA Home available now - This updated spacious single family home has endless features which include 4BR/2BA; stainless steel appliances; fireplace; attached garage; enclosed backyard with patio and is within close proximity to schools; restaurants; stores and parks.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4868859)