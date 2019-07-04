All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
11813 Elk Head Range Road
11813 Elk Head Range Road

11813 Elk Head Range Rd
Location

11813 Elk Head Range Rd, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
The Perfect Way of Living - This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Littleton is the best available on the market right now. With plenty of space, you walk in to the property and immediately have a sense that you are home. This home was remodeled just last year, and not only does it have the five bedrooms and an additional space in the basement for storage, it also has a loft, and laundry room, and a gorgeous patio. Gas and electricity are the only utilities you would be responsible for with sewer, water, trash and exterior maintenance and additional amenities included. With a spacious double car attached garage, pool, clubhouse, fitness facility and tennis courts in the complex, you can relax by your own personal fireplace in this over 1,500 square foot home in the Sunset Ridge complex in Littleton. Just off of Chatfield and Ken Caryl, you can enjoy the Chatfield Reservoir, Downtown Morrison, and access to trails! Not far from anywhere in Colorado, this space is the definition of perfect. Give us a call now to see the home, it wont be available for long! Just off of C470, you can easily access I25 and 6th Avenue from this home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3954901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

