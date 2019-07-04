11813 Elk Head Range Road

Amenities

The Perfect Way of Living - This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Littleton is the best available on the market right now. With plenty of space, you walk in to the property and immediately have a sense that you are home. This home was remodeled just last year, and not only does it have the five bedrooms and an additional space in the basement for storage, it also has a loft, and laundry room, and a gorgeous patio. Gas and electricity are the only utilities you would be responsible for with sewer, water, trash and exterior maintenance and additional amenities included. With a spacious double car attached garage, pool, clubhouse, fitness facility and tennis courts in the complex, you can relax by your own personal fireplace in this over 1,500 square foot home in the Sunset Ridge complex in Littleton. Just off of Chatfield and Ken Caryl, you can enjoy the Chatfield Reservoir, Downtown Morrison, and access to trails! Not far from anywhere in Colorado, this space is the definition of perfect. Give us a call now to see the home, it wont be available for long! Just off of C470, you can easily access I25 and 6th Avenue from this home.



No Cats Allowed



