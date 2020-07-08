All apartments in Johnstown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

4951 Saddlewood Circle

4951 Saddlewood Circle · (720) 943-7050
Location

4951 Saddlewood Circle, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Wonderful 6 bedroom 6 bathroom semi-custom home tastefully upgraded with solid wood floors, slab granite, stone and walnut custom fireplace wall. Built in shelving, tray ceilings, pulled troweled walls, huge back yard with great views of pond and beyond. This home has 4 levels including finished basement with bedroom and full bath. Third level also has a bedroom, full bath and living area. Tons of spaces for entertaining and or teens, kids, parents, guests etc. Wonderful area to live and explore! Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have any available units?
4951 Saddlewood Circle has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have?
Some of 4951 Saddlewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Saddlewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Saddlewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Saddlewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 Saddlewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle offer parking?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have a pool?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4951 Saddlewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4951 Saddlewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
