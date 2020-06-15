3109 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Beyond Peaceful Mountain Home



Beautiful abode located steps from Clear Creek. This well appointed space features 2 bedrooms, full laundry facility and full bath on the upstairs level. The main floor is a spacious living area opening up to a full kitchen with new deluxe French door refrigerator. Relax in the living area with leather couch, loveseat and recliner facing a 43" TV. All combined to make this furnished home ready to move in and enjoy.

Behind the property is a private covered outdoor area featuring a BBQ, gazebo and raised garden area.

The property is located in a quiet neighborhood townhome community that is an easy walk to shopping and restaurants.

Rent includes all utilities, internet, trash, water and a one car garage.

Available on July 1st.

