3109 Riverside Drive

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beyond Peaceful Mountain Home - Property Id: 294207
Beautiful abode located steps from Clear Creek. This well appointed space features 2 bedrooms, full laundry facility and full bath on the upstairs level. The main floor is a spacious living area opening up to a full kitchen with new deluxe French door refrigerator. Relax in the living area with leather couch, loveseat and recliner facing a 43" TV. All combined to make this furnished home ready to move in and enjoy.
Behind the property is a private covered outdoor area featuring a BBQ, gazebo and raised garden area.
The property is located in a quiet neighborhood townhome community that is an easy walk to shopping and restaurants.
Rent includes all utilities, internet, trash, water and a one car garage.
Available on July 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294207
Property Id 294207
(RLNE5832720)