Idaho Springs, CO
3109 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3109 Riverside Drive

3109 Riverside Drive · (303) 803-3304
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3109 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beyond Peaceful Mountain Home - Property Id: 294207

Beautiful abode located steps from Clear Creek. This well appointed space features 2 bedrooms, full laundry facility and full bath on the upstairs level. The main floor is a spacious living area opening up to a full kitchen with new deluxe French door refrigerator. Relax in the living area with leather couch, loveseat and recliner facing a 43" TV. All combined to make this furnished home ready to move in and enjoy.
Behind the property is a private covered outdoor area featuring a BBQ, gazebo and raised garden area.
The property is located in a quiet neighborhood townhome community that is an easy walk to shopping and restaurants.
Rent includes all utilities, internet, trash, water and a one car garage.
Available on July 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294207
Property Id 294207

(RLNE5832720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

