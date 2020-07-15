/
/
frisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Frisco, CO📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Bills Ranch Road C-311
500 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Unit C-311 Available 08/01/20 Mountainside Condo, Frisco, CO 1B/2lofts/2Ba - Property Id: 261378 If you want to live in Summit county without the resort crowds but WITH the resort amenities, look here! Our 1 bedroom, 2 lofts and 2 bathroom condo
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7
700 Lakepoint Drive, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
829 sqft
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 Available 08/01/20 Long Term Rental - Tarn Landing A7 - 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Frisco at Tarn Landing available for long term lease August 1st.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 9000 Divide Road #108
1127 9000 Divide Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
500 pitkin
500 Pitkin Street, Frisco, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694 Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
570 Bills Ranch Road Bldg. A, Unit 115
570 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Mountain Side Condos - 2/2 Condo, Covered Parking, Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Creekside Drive Bldg. B, Unit 108
222 Creekside Drive, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
764 sqft
Ten Mile Island Condos- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath w/Indoor Pool & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Frisco
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8022 Ryan Gulch Road Unit C4
8022 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
552 sqft
Immaculate Modern Aspen Shadows Condo - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
397 Cove Blvd. Unit 4B
397 Cove Blvd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
828 sqft
Soda Creek Condos Dillon - 2BDR/2BA In Unit Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Skyline Drive
33 Skyline Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1520 sqft
33 Skyline Drive Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - 33 Skyline Drive - 2 bed 3 bath located near City Market and Skyline movie theater in Dillon. 3 levels with both beds upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and plenty of closet space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Allegra Lane
126 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
126 Allegra Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 126 Allegra Lane - This spacious, well maintained town home has 3 bedroom and 3.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2906 Osprey Lane
2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2354 sqft
2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F
595 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
739 sqft
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F Available 08/04/20 Dillon Valley West 302F-2 Bedroom w/Clubhouse & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501
370 La Bonte Street, Dillon, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
816 sqft
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 Available 08/05/20 Lake View Condominiums - Cute Unit in Dillon w/Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
89100 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 308BB
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
Buffalo Village Condo 2 Bed/2Bath, All Utilities Included - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Zoe Court
6 Zoe Ct, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Long Term- 6 Zoe Court - Great location between Frisco and Breckenridge! Unfurnished 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom duplex at Farmers Grove is available for move in July 5 for annual lease. This 1,186 Sq. Ft. property is located on .
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Cydney Lane Unit A
61 Cydney Lane, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1755 sqft
Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Ensign Drive
54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
857 sqft
Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
390 Straight Creek Drive #308
390 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1160 sqft
390 Straight Creek Drive #308 Available 05/01/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Dillon - Fully furnished and remodeled unit right on Straight Creek! Open up your windows at night or grab a coffee on the deck of a morning and listen to the smooth sound
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
91300 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 91310
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
888 sqft
Timber Ridge Condos - 2 BDR/2BA Remodeled with Clubhouse, pool hot tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51
9430 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1466 sqft
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30! Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Bills Ranch Road 253B
520 Bills Ranch Rd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Mountainside Condos 253B - Property Id: 306455 Nicely furnished 2bed/2bath, all utils included, stainless steel appliances, flat screen tv's, deck, gas fireplace, queen in each bedroom, full clubhouse with hot tubs, pool, laundry, $2295/month.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Ridge Conds
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2BR 2Bath with carport, fully furnished, NP ,NS, 12 mo lease, 1 Month security deposit. immediately available, New Kitchen and Master Bath, On Bus route, best view in the county.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frisco from include Avon, and Breckenridge.