Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has recently been remodeled with new carpet; new paint; new appliances and large organized closets. The living room has fireplace and a balcony with good views of adjacent open space. Upgraded kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: stove; refrigerator; microwave; dishwasher and sink. Full-sized Washer and Dryer are included, in laundry closet. Updated furnace and central air conditioner keep the indoors comfortable all year round. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet space.



This condo would be perfect for a small family, a professional single or couple or roommates. It includes a detached garage with electric door opener and there is also plenty of open parking. There is an exercise facility in the clubhouse as well as an outdoor pool. The West-facing balcony overlooks grassy open space area and well-maintained grounds. Gunbarrel Ranch Open Space is right across 75th street from this unit; there is direct access to bike paths, jogging trails; and public transportation. The Gunbarrel neighborhood is thriving with new brew pubs, restaurants and shopping. Heatherwood Elementary School is within walking distance and the Boulder Reservoir is just 3 miles away accessible by bike path or walking trail. PREFERS no pets but willing to consider a small dog with deposit and monthly pet rent.



Enjoy the comfortable privacy of this apartment home and be connected to the active Boulder lifestyle right outside your door.



No Cats Allowed



