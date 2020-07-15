All apartments in Gunbarrel
Location

7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has recently been remodeled with new carpet; new paint; new appliances and large organized closets. The living room has fireplace and a balcony with good views of adjacent open space. Upgraded kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: stove; refrigerator; microwave; dishwasher and sink. Full-sized Washer and Dryer are included, in laundry closet. Updated furnace and central air conditioner keep the indoors comfortable all year round. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet space.

This condo would be perfect for a small family, a professional single or couple or roommates. It includes a detached garage with electric door opener and there is also plenty of open parking. There is an exercise facility in the clubhouse as well as an outdoor pool. The West-facing balcony overlooks grassy open space area and well-maintained grounds. Gunbarrel Ranch Open Space is right across 75th street from this unit; there is direct access to bike paths, jogging trails; and public transportation. The Gunbarrel neighborhood is thriving with new brew pubs, restaurants and shopping. Heatherwood Elementary School is within walking distance and the Boulder Reservoir is just 3 miles away accessible by bike path or walking trail. PREFERS no pets but willing to consider a small dog with deposit and monthly pet rent.

Enjoy the comfortable privacy of this apartment home and be connected to the active Boulder lifestyle right outside your door.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4890959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have any available units?
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have?
Some of 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 currently offering any rent specials?
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 is pet friendly.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 offer parking?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 offers parking.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have a pool?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 has a pool.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have accessible units?
No, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 has units with air conditioning.
