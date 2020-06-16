All apartments in Gunbarrel
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1

7430 Singing Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top, plumbing and lighting fixtures, paint and more! Newer vinyl sliding glass door and windows, 2 patios, French doors, all appliances included, wood fireplace, wall mount A/C. With extra storage and a 1-car garage. This unit is secluded and private. Washer/Dryer in unit.

HOA has amenities. Easy traveling to Boulder and Longmont via personal car or public transportation. Nearby grocery store and shopping center. Nearby bike paths.

Pets negotiable. Dogs preferred over cats. Only 20 pound dogs or less are allowed by the HOA

Community pool and fitness center included

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

(RLNE3765379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have any available units?
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gunbarrel, CO.
What amenities does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have?
Some of 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 is pet friendly.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 offer parking?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 does offer parking.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have a pool?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 has a pool.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have accessible units?
No, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 has units with air conditioning.
