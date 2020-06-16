Amenities

7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top, plumbing and lighting fixtures, paint and more! Newer vinyl sliding glass door and windows, 2 patios, French doors, all appliances included, wood fireplace, wall mount A/C. With extra storage and a 1-car garage. This unit is secluded and private. Washer/Dryer in unit.



HOA has amenities. Easy traveling to Boulder and Longmont via personal car or public transportation. Nearby grocery store and shopping center. Nearby bike paths.



Pets negotiable. Dogs preferred over cats. Only 20 pound dogs or less are allowed by the HOA



Community pool and fitness center included



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.



