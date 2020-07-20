Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6001 S Yosemite St Apt H301 Available 08/01/19 Desirable DTC Townhome - Welcome to the most beautifully upgraded home available in the DTC area! This home offers two full master bedrooms, both complete with master bathrooms. With a fireplace, hardwood floors, and brand new appliances in the kitchen, this gorgeously styled home is modern and brilliantly aesthetic. With a top of the line Nest thermostat, easy access to I-25, the light rail system and Cherry Creek High School this tech center lifestyle could be the perfect fit for you.



