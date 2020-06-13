/
3 bedroom apartments
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9537 E. Chenango Ave
9537 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1050 sqft
9537 E Chenango Ave Available 07/01/20 Cherry Creek Half Duplex - Half duplex with attached, 1-car garage * Tri-level with basement * Next to Cherry Creek High School * Central A/C * All appliances included * Back Yard * Vaulted ceilings * Renter's
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Greenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
6101 E Dorado Ave
6101 East Dorado Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
Spacious with Great Location: Executive level home in the coveted west Greenwood Village location.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southmoor Park
45 Units Available
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southmoor Park
55 Units Available
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1338 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1065 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6522 S Steele street
6522 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
Great Home in Southglenn - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a ton to offer. Located just North East of the Southglenn Mall and South East of Trader Joe's off University Blvd.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southmoor Park
1 Unit Available
4875 S Monaco St
4875 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company. Term: 2 Years Monthly: $5,750 Initial Down: $135,000 Home Price: $1.35m DESCRIPTION: Luxury European Style Penthouse in VillaRosso in DTC.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6517 S Dexter Street
6517 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO
Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely ranch in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2306 Orchard Lane
2306 Orchard Lane, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hoster Property - Property Id: 279547 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279547 Property Id 279547 (RLNE5782776)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
9250 E Girard #9
9250 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1207 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom Townhome by DTC!!! - Huge 3 bedroom like brand new!!! Updated windows, spacious bedrooms and Master includes an ensuite half bath. Property comes with 1 reserved parking space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4770 S Logan Street
4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampden South
1 Unit Available
9238 E Lehigh Ave
9238 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO
9238 E Lehigh Ave Available 06/15/20 Lovely Town Home in Denver for Rent!! - This lovely 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #666
9059 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1376 sqft
Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center.
