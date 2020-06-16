All apartments in Greenwood Village
Find more places like 9666 E Orchard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
9666 E Orchard Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

9666 E Orchard Dr

9666 East Orchard Drive · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs. The main level features the living, kitchen, dining, two bedrooms, and full-size bathroom. The fully finished basement features two more bedrooms and full-size bathroom and walks out to the backyard. Outside you’ll have a deck, patio, and large yard (not fenced in). Located in the Cherry Creek School District and minutes from DTC.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have any available units?
9666 E Orchard Dr has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9666 E Orchard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9666 E Orchard Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9666 E Orchard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9666 E Orchard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr offer parking?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have a pool?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have accessible units?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9666 E Orchard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9666 E Orchard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9666 E Orchard Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 BedroomsGreenwood Village 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood Village Apartments with Gym
Greenwood Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO
Sheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity