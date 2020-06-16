9666 E Orchard Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs. The main level features the living, kitchen, dining, two bedrooms, and full-size bathroom. The fully finished basement features two more bedrooms and full-size bathroom and walks out to the backyard. Outside you’ll have a deck, patio, and large yard (not fenced in). Located in the Cherry Creek School District and minutes from DTC.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.