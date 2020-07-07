All apartments in Greenwood Village
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
9020 E CALEY WAY
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9020 E CALEY WAY

9020 East Caley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9020 East Caley Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy low maintenance living in a great DTC location! Highly coveted Cherry School District schools and convenient location. Home is a new build (2016) and is in incredible condition. AWESOME LOCATION: Five minutes walk to Arapahoe light rail station! Within Cherry Creek School District. Easy access to all things DTC! LAYOUT: Open floor plan and plentiful natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite slab countertops in all kitchens and baths. 9 ft ceiling for both main and upper level. 3 upstairs bedrooms including gorgeous master suite with 5 piece bath and two closet. 2 car garage. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Elementary school: Heritage Middle school: Campus High school: Cherry Creek School district: Cherry Creek 5 NEED TO KNOW: Dogs welcome. $350 refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric) and optional utilities such as cable, internet. HOA covers trash/recycling, grounds maintenance, and snow removal. Maximum occupancy 4 people including children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have any available units?
9020 E CALEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 9020 E CALEY WAY have?
Some of 9020 E CALEY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 E CALEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9020 E CALEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 E CALEY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 E CALEY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9020 E CALEY WAY offers parking.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 E CALEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have a pool?
No, 9020 E CALEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 9020 E CALEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 E CALEY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 E CALEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9020 E CALEY WAY has units with air conditioning.

