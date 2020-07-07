9020 E CALEY WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Enjoy low maintenance living in a great DTC location! Highly coveted Cherry School District schools and convenient location. Home is a new build (2016) and is in incredible condition. AWESOME LOCATION: Five minutes walk to Arapahoe light rail station! Within Cherry Creek School District. Easy access to all things DTC! LAYOUT: Open floor plan and plentiful natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite slab countertops in all kitchens and baths. 9 ft ceiling for both main and upper level. 3 upstairs bedrooms including gorgeous master suite with 5 piece bath and two closet. 2 car garage. NEARBY SCHOOLS: Elementary school: Heritage Middle school: Campus High school: Cherry Creek School district: Cherry Creek 5 NEED TO KNOW: Dogs welcome. $350 refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric) and optional utilities such as cable, internet. HOA covers trash/recycling, grounds maintenance, and snow removal. Maximum occupancy 4 people including children.