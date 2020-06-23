All apartments in Greenwood Village
Find more places like 6368 South Boston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
6368 South Boston Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

6368 South Boston Street

6368 South Boston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6368 South Boston Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Our PRIVATELY OWNED 3rd floor condo is fully self contained and tastefully decorated. Competitively and affordably priced! King bed, Fireplace, Skylight! All utilities included. Wifi & Cable also! Washer & Dryer in the unit. All kitchen ware, hand pressed bedding and soft towels provided. Just bring suitcase and food! Conveniently located near DTC in Greenwood Village/Englewood. It is east of I-25 near the cross streets of S Boston St and Arapahoe Road. Just minutes from the Park-and-Ride and the Light Rail station (to downtown Denver and other locations). Near Park Meadows Mall, one of the areas top shopping experiences, and an abundance of some of Denvers best restaurants.
EZ freeway and airport access (I-25 & I-225). 20 minutes to downtown Denver.

We cater primarily to professional/corporate clients Providing interim housing to those who do not want to be in a hotel, and enjoy the comforts of a home away from home. Perfect for corporate stays or short term or long term and/or vacation.

CALL FOR AVAILABILITY OF SEVERAL OTHER PRIVATELY OWNED CONDOS IN THE BOSTON COMMONS COMPLEX - Greenwood Village/DTC area:
STUDIOS @ $1295 mth-mth
2 BEDROOM 2BA @ $2600 mth-mth

In order to avoid accidents and allergies, we do not permit pets in our units. Thank you for your understanding.

No smoking nor 4/20 friendly!

Additional zip codes in the area: 80130 80163 80126 80112 80122 80155 80129 80161 80180 80131 80121 80111 80166 80165 80120 80134 80237 80160 80113 80162 80150 80151 80138 80015 80123 80110 80251 80044 80014 80128 80109 80222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6368 South Boston Street have any available units?
6368 South Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 6368 South Boston Street have?
Some of 6368 South Boston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6368 South Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
6368 South Boston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6368 South Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6368 South Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 6368 South Boston Street offer parking?
No, 6368 South Boston Street does not offer parking.
Does 6368 South Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6368 South Boston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6368 South Boston Street have a pool?
No, 6368 South Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 6368 South Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 6368 South Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6368 South Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6368 South Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6368 South Boston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6368 South Boston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 BedroomsGreenwood Village 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood Village Apartments with Gym
Greenwood Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO
Sheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs