6368 South Boston Street

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included fireplace internet access

Our PRIVATELY OWNED 3rd floor condo is fully self contained and tastefully decorated. Competitively and affordably priced! King bed, Fireplace, Skylight! All utilities included. Wifi & Cable also! Washer & Dryer in the unit. All kitchen ware, hand pressed bedding and soft towels provided. Just bring suitcase and food! Conveniently located near DTC in Greenwood Village/Englewood. It is east of I-25 near the cross streets of S Boston St and Arapahoe Road. Just minutes from the Park-and-Ride and the Light Rail station (to downtown Denver and other locations). Near Park Meadows Mall, one of the areas top shopping experiences, and an abundance of some of Denvers best restaurants.

EZ freeway and airport access (I-25 & I-225). 20 minutes to downtown Denver.



We cater primarily to professional/corporate clients Providing interim housing to those who do not want to be in a hotel, and enjoy the comforts of a home away from home. Perfect for corporate stays or short term or long term and/or vacation.



CALL FOR AVAILABILITY OF SEVERAL OTHER PRIVATELY OWNED CONDOS IN THE BOSTON COMMONS COMPLEX - Greenwood Village/DTC area:

STUDIOS @ $1295 mth-mth

2 BEDROOM 2BA @ $2600 mth-mth



In order to avoid accidents and allergies, we do not permit pets in our units. Thank you for your understanding.



No smoking nor 4/20 friendly!



