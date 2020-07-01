5667 South Park Place 206C

Amenities

Fully Furnished Loft in Greenwood Village - Property Id: 188762



NO PETS!! Available for immediate occupancy with a six month lease or longer in Village Lofts. Fully furnished loft with 2BR/2BA/970SF condo in Greenwood Village just 5 minutes to the DTC and ALL utilities included plus one reserved parking spot in the underground garage. This secured building is in an upscale area close to state-of-the-art gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment. Everything you need is included from towels and linens to all of your cooking and dining needs plus access to the building amenities including a year round hot tub, seasonal pool, clubhouse, gym and indoor bike storage. Cherry Creek Schools and close to the light rail. Call, text or email me with some information about you and your situation. Please note there are no doors on the bedrooms and the walls don't go all the way to the ceiling, true loft style living.

No Pets Allowed



