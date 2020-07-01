All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated January 14 2020

5667 South Park Place 206C

5667 South Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

5667 South Park Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Loft in Greenwood Village - Property Id: 188762

NO PETS!! Available for immediate occupancy with a six month lease or longer in Village Lofts. Fully furnished loft with 2BR/2BA/970SF condo in Greenwood Village just 5 minutes to the DTC and ALL utilities included plus one reserved parking spot in the underground garage. This secured building is in an upscale area close to state-of-the-art gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment. Everything you need is included from towels and linens to all of your cooking and dining needs plus access to the building amenities including a year round hot tub, seasonal pool, clubhouse, gym and indoor bike storage. Cherry Creek Schools and close to the light rail. Call, text or email me with some information about you and your situation. Please note there are no doors on the bedrooms and the walls don't go all the way to the ceiling, true loft style living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188762
Property Id 188762

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have any available units?
5667 South Park Place 206C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5667 South Park Place 206C have?
Some of 5667 South Park Place 206C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 South Park Place 206C currently offering any rent specials?
5667 South Park Place 206C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 South Park Place 206C pet-friendly?
No, 5667 South Park Place 206C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C offer parking?
Yes, 5667 South Park Place 206C offers parking.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5667 South Park Place 206C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have a pool?
Yes, 5667 South Park Place 206C has a pool.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have accessible units?
No, 5667 South Park Place 206C does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5667 South Park Place 206C has units with dishwashers.
Does 5667 South Park Place 206C have units with air conditioning?
No, 5667 South Park Place 206C does not have units with air conditioning.

