Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340



Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in. LIGHT RAIL LIVING in the Denver Tech Center (DTC) on the Orchard Station light rail.



Interiors:

Large Closets with Single and Double Organizers

Slab Granite Counters + Patio/ Balcony w/ Outlets

Designer Two-toned Paint & Pendant Lighting

Full-size Front Loading Washer and Dryer

Electric Car Charging Stations + Spacious 9' Ceilings

Oversized Windows with Faux Wood Blinds

Stainless-steel Energy Star Appliances

Designated USB Docking/Charging Station

Private Garages Available*

(*subject to availability)



AMENITIES:

100% Non-Smoking Community

Bike-able Location to Dining and Entertainment

Business Center w/ Three Outdoor Parks & BBQ Grills

Paw Spa & Barc Parc Resort-style Pool

Grand Caf w/ Complimentary Coffee & WiFi

Resident Lounge w/ Billiards + Athletic Center

