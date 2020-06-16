5455 Landmark Place - 1015

Amenities

Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination. Large walk-in closet with built in shelving. Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony.

Amenities include: 24-Hour Concierge Team, year round Swimming Pools & Hot tubs, Saunas & Steam Rooms, Fitness & Wellness Facilities, Guest Suites available to rent out up to 8 times a year, Business Centers, Library & Card Rooms, Movie screening Room, Club-room with Full Kitchen for Private Events, Arts & Crafts Studio and your own personal Wine Locker in a Temperature-Controlled Wine Room.

This 10th floor Condo is available now. The monthly rent is $2200. The security deposit is $2200. Tenant pays gas, electric, internet, cable, and move in/out fees and deposits. No pets and no smoking allowed. The application fee is $30 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro Please text Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management at 303-587-4772 for more information about this rental.



The Landmark features an array of restaurants, entertainment and retail—even a movie theater. Life in this community comes with access to some of the finest retailers in Denver — from tasty brunch to delicious dinner, work outs to relaxation, and boutique shopping to live entertainment, The Landmark has it all. It's a comfortable, connected community that residents are proud to call home. It is convenient to downtown Denver, the airport, an extensive trail system leading to the High Line Canal trail and the Tech Center, and just a short walk from the Light Rail. See more at: www.VisittheLandmark.com.

