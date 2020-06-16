All apartments in Greenwood Village
Greenwood Village, CO
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place - 1015

5455 Landmark Place · (303) 587-4772
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
wine room
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination. Large walk-in closet with built in shelving. Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony.
Amenities include: 24-Hour Concierge Team, year round Swimming Pools & Hot tubs, Saunas & Steam Rooms, Fitness & Wellness Facilities, Guest Suites available to rent out up to 8 times a year, Business Centers, Library & Card Rooms, Movie screening Room, Club-room with Full Kitchen for Private Events, Arts & Crafts Studio and your own personal Wine Locker in a Temperature-Controlled Wine Room.
This 10th floor Condo is available now. The monthly rent is $2200. The security deposit is $2200. Tenant pays gas, electric, internet, cable, and move in/out fees and deposits. No pets and no smoking allowed. The application fee is $30 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro Please text Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management at 303-587-4772 for more information about this rental.

The Landmark features an array of restaurants, entertainment and retail—even a movie theater. Life in this community comes with access to some of the finest retailers in Denver — from tasty brunch to delicious dinner, work outs to relaxation, and boutique shopping to live entertainment, The Landmark has it all. It's a comfortable, connected community that residents are proud to call home. It is convenient to downtown Denver, the airport, an extensive trail system leading to the High Line Canal trail and the Tech Center, and just a short walk from the Light Rail. See more at: www.VisittheLandmark.com.
Amenities include:
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have any available units?
5455 Landmark Place - 1015 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have?
Some of 5455 Landmark Place - 1015's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Landmark Place - 1015 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 pet-friendly?
No, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 offer parking?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 does offer parking.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have a pool?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 has a pool.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have accessible units?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 has accessible units.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5455 Landmark Place - 1015 has units with air conditioning.
