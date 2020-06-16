5401 S Park Terrace Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CLEAN, QUIET, PREMIUM FINISH, Partially furnished (optional) 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,020 true square foot, condo-loft located within Village Plaza Lofts just footsteps to the Denver Tech Center, restaurants, bars, and shops.



The floor plan features a comfortable master suite with walk-in closet, an open modern kitchen great room, 2nd loft-style bedroom, and a 2nd full sized bathroom. High ceilings and wood floors throughout the living areas. Washer/dryer included and located within the unit.



This quiet, 3rd story, top floor loft features a spacious balcony (with gas hookup) that overlooks the pool area. The community also has a clubhouse and workout facility. One car space within the parking garage also includes secured storage.



$1,575/month, $1,800 security deposit, 12 month lease minimum, Owner pays HOA (water, sewer, and trash bills). Tenant pays for any other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.) Other charges: $50 Application fee, $25 Lease prep fee and $24.95 monthly Energy Efficiency and After-hours Hotline fee. Small dogs allowed subject to approval and additional fees.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com - call Lesley at (720)626-8371 or email for questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualified applicants only: $50 Application fee for credit, criminal, rental history, income, and general reference checks. HOA (water, sewer, trash) paid by owner. Tenant(s) pay for all other utilities.