Greenwood Village, CO
5401 S Park Terrace Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:14 PM

5401 S Park Terrace Ave

5401 S Park Terrace Ave · No Longer Available
Greenwood Village
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5401 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CLEAN, QUIET, PREMIUM FINISH, Partially furnished (optional) 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,020 true square foot, condo-loft located within Village Plaza Lofts just footsteps to the Denver Tech Center, restaurants, bars, and shops.

The floor plan features a comfortable master suite with walk-in closet, an open modern kitchen great room, 2nd loft-style bedroom, and a 2nd full sized bathroom. High ceilings and wood floors throughout the living areas. Washer/dryer included and located within the unit.

This quiet, 3rd story, top floor loft features a spacious balcony (with gas hookup) that overlooks the pool area. The community also has a clubhouse and workout facility. One car space within the parking garage also includes secured storage.

$1,575/month, $1,800 security deposit, 12 month lease minimum, Owner pays HOA (water, sewer, and trash bills). Tenant pays for any other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.) Other charges: $50 Application fee, $25 Lease prep fee and $24.95 monthly Energy Efficiency and After-hours Hotline fee. Small dogs allowed subject to approval and additional fees.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com - call Lesley at (720)626-8371 or email for questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualified applicants only: $50 Application fee for credit, criminal, rental history, income, and general reference checks. HOA (water, sewer, trash) paid by owner. Tenant(s) pay for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have any available units?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have?
Some of 5401 S Park Terrace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave offers parking.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave has a pool.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have accessible units?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
