3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
16 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1206 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1120 79th Avenue
1120 79th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Available July 3rd 2020 Dog Negotiable / Breed restrictions apply - SORRY NO CATS This is a beautiful brand new 4 bed 2.5 bath home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
814 36th ave
814 36th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Update Home Near Bittersweet Park - Property Id: 300072 Located off West 10th St in Greeley, this beautiful duplex unit is within 5-10 minutes of UNC and NCMC with easy access to 34 Business.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 W C St #3
2990 W C St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1358 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House w/ Shed Available NOW! - Come see this spacious modular home with large bedrooms, tall ceilings, open concept kitchen! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a small shed. Washer/Dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
831 36th Ave ct
831 36th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
831 36th Ave CT - Property Id: 292966 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292966 Property Id 292966 (RLNE5830028)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington
1 Unit Available
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1834 8th Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 85th Ave
1305 85th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2546 sqft
1305 85th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in Greeley! - This beautiful 2 story, 3 bed/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cranford
1 Unit Available
1619 11th Ave C
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1000 sqft
3 br/1bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50145 Great 3 br, 1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back. Washer and dryer in unit included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1211 8th St.
1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO
1211 8th St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
3813 W. 13th St.
3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Built: 1977 2330 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club West
1 Unit Available
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
720 27th Avenue #4 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westmoor Acres
1 Unit Available
3727 W 6th St
3727 6th Street, Greeley, CO
This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Woodbriar
1 Unit Available
1635 34th Ave
1635 34th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1635 34th Ave in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
