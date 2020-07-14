All apartments in Golden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

West 8th Golden

1410 8th St · (303) 562-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 8th St, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1309 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,017

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,052

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West 8th Golden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
parking
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
West 8th Golden is located at 1410 8th Street Golden, CO and is managed by Confluence Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. West 8th Golden offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 770 to 1622 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Clubhouse and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 80401 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (720) 726-6785 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19.45 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit screening
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $350
Additional: trash valet: $30/month; pest control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max Weight: 80 lbs
Parking Details: detached garage: $125/month; attached garage: $175/month; open surface parking lot.
Storage Details: additional storage: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West 8th Golden have any available units?
West 8th Golden has 3 units available starting at $2,017 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West 8th Golden have?
Some of West 8th Golden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West 8th Golden currently offering any rent specials?
West 8th Golden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West 8th Golden pet-friendly?
Yes, West 8th Golden is pet friendly.
Does West 8th Golden offer parking?
Yes, West 8th Golden offers parking.
Does West 8th Golden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West 8th Golden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West 8th Golden have a pool?
No, West 8th Golden does not have a pool.
Does West 8th Golden have accessible units?
No, West 8th Golden does not have accessible units.
Does West 8th Golden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West 8th Golden has units with dishwashers.
Does West 8th Golden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, West 8th Golden has units with air conditioning.
