West 8th Golden

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19.45 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit screening
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $350
Additional: trash valet: $30/month; pest control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max Weight: 80 lbs
Parking Details: detached garage: $125/month; attached garage: $175/month; open surface parking lot.
Storage Details: additional storage: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.