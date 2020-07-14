Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community bbq/grill bike storage garage parking dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

West 8th Golden is located at 1410 8th Street Golden, CO and is managed by Confluence Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. West 8th Golden offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 770 to 1622 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Bike Racks, Cable Ready, Clubhouse and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 80401 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (720) 726-6785 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.