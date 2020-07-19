525 Entrada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with excellent curb appeal. Split level floor plan with 3 bedrooms and a basement that could be flexible 4th bedroom if needed. Backyard is private and has excellent space for entertaining guests. Front living area feature large windows with tons of natural light. The kitchen is open to the dining area and lower living room. Great house with an attached 2 car garage. Excellent location, easy access to US Highway 6.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.