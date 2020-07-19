All apartments in Golden
525 Entrada Drive

525 Entrada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Entrada Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with excellent curb appeal. Split level floor plan with 3 bedrooms and a basement that could be flexible 4th bedroom if needed. Backyard is private and has excellent space for entertaining guests. Front living area feature large windows with tons of natural light. The kitchen is open to the dining area and lower living room. Great house with an attached 2 car garage. Excellent location, easy access to US Highway 6.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Entrada Drive have any available units?
525 Entrada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
Is 525 Entrada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Entrada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Entrada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Entrada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 Entrada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Entrada Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Entrada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Entrada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Entrada Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Entrada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Entrada Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Entrada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Entrada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Entrada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Entrada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Entrada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
