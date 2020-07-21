All apartments in Golden
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

504 Cheyenne St

504 Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Cheyenne Street, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo walk to School of Mines - Property Id: 125285

Perfect for School of Mines students, professors or employees just a mile away. New condo with swamp cooler, 2BR/1BA and 1145SF plus a deck with unobstructed views of Lookout Mountain, full of Hang Gliders and Parasailers. Extremely private, secure and quiet location with high speed internet and ALL utilities included. As you enter through the attached one car garage you'll find the laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, shelves, sink and storage space. Up one flight of stairs is the condo with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, two bedrooms, one full bathroom and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters. In addition to the attached garage, there's off street parking and it's within walking distance to the School of Mines and Downtown Golden with parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Small dogs will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125285p
Property Id 125285

(RLNE5014179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Cheyenne St have any available units?
504 Cheyenne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 504 Cheyenne St have?
Some of 504 Cheyenne St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Cheyenne St currently offering any rent specials?
504 Cheyenne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Cheyenne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St is pet friendly.
Does 504 Cheyenne St offer parking?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St offers parking.
Does 504 Cheyenne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Cheyenne St have a pool?
No, 504 Cheyenne St does not have a pool.
Does 504 Cheyenne St have accessible units?
No, 504 Cheyenne St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Cheyenne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Cheyenne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Cheyenne St does not have units with air conditioning.
