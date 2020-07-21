504 Cheyenne St

Amenities

Beautiful Condo walk to School of Mines - Property Id: 125285



Perfect for School of Mines students, professors or employees just a mile away. New condo with swamp cooler, 2BR/1BA and 1145SF plus a deck with unobstructed views of Lookout Mountain, full of Hang Gliders and Parasailers. Extremely private, secure and quiet location with high speed internet and ALL utilities included. As you enter through the attached one car garage you'll find the laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, shelves, sink and storage space. Up one flight of stairs is the condo with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, two bedrooms, one full bathroom and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters. In addition to the attached garage, there's off street parking and it's within walking distance to the School of Mines and Downtown Golden with parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Small dogs will be considered.

