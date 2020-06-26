2901 S. Golden Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

BRICK RANCH, 2 BED WITH OFFICE/POSSIBLE 3RD BED, HARDWOOD FLOORS! - 12 Month Lease

Resident Pays All Utilities.

One Dog allowed with $300 refundable deposit and $35/mo pet rent. No Cats.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat.

Available immediately for showings and move in 8/3/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Mowing/Landscape services included for no additional charge!



Charming brick ranch built in 1954 with 1088 square feet on the main level. 2 bed, 1 bath with flex space that could be office, formal dining or non-traditional bedroom. This charming property with a carport and fenced in backyard is located at the end of East Street in one of Golden's most centralized neighborhoods. Totally functional, clean home with great layout and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard with large covered patio and garden area. From the front door you can either walk to downtown Golden (10-15 mins) or head up the trails to South Table Mountain (5 mins to trailhead). Only two blocks away from Natural Grocers and just a couple blocks away from Safeway. Walking distance to Golden High School and School of Mines. An easy 20 minute drive to downtown Denver or 1.5 miles from Denvers W line on the light-rail.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



