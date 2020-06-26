All apartments in Golden
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2901 S. Golden Rd.

2901 South Golden Road · No Longer Available
Location

2901 South Golden Road, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
BRICK RANCH, 2 BED WITH OFFICE/POSSIBLE 3RD BED, HARDWOOD FLOORS! - 12 Month Lease
Resident Pays All Utilities.
One Dog allowed with $300 refundable deposit and $35/mo pet rent. No Cats.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat.
Available immediately for showings and move in 8/3/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.
Mowing/Landscape services included for no additional charge!

Charming brick ranch built in 1954 with 1088 square feet on the main level. 2 bed, 1 bath with flex space that could be office, formal dining or non-traditional bedroom. This charming property with a carport and fenced in backyard is located at the end of East Street in one of Golden's most centralized neighborhoods. Totally functional, clean home with great layout and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard with large covered patio and garden area. From the front door you can either walk to downtown Golden (10-15 mins) or head up the trails to South Table Mountain (5 mins to trailhead). Only two blocks away from Natural Grocers and just a couple blocks away from Safeway. Walking distance to Golden High School and School of Mines. An easy 20 minute drive to downtown Denver or 1.5 miles from Denvers W line on the light-rail.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4132789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have any available units?
2901 S. Golden Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have?
Some of 2901 S. Golden Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S. Golden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S. Golden Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S. Golden Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 S. Golden Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S. Golden Rd. offers parking.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 S. Golden Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have a pool?
No, 2901 S. Golden Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2901 S. Golden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 S. Golden Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 S. Golden Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 S. Golden Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
